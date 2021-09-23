Police incident near Academy Way Resolved

Update 10:45 AM

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team deployed to assist Kelowna RCMP this morning with the safe apprehension a man allegedly behaving erratically with a gun.

On September 23, 2021, Kelowna RCMP were notified that a woman had reported being assaulted by a man at a residence in the 800-block of Academy Way in Kelowna. It was reported that the man had a gun and was acting erratically. Both the victim and the suspect were still in the residence.

Front line officers established an area of containment around the area, and out of an abundance of caution, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to assist.

“Officers evacuated the surrounding residences and established contact with the suspect,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “The suspect, a 28-year-old Kelowna man, was taken into custody without incident.”

The suspect remains in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

“We wish to thank the public for their cooperation during this operation,” says Insp. Adam MacIntosh. “We were able to bring this incident to a safe resolution for everyone and the roadway and area are open once again.”

No further information regarding this incident is being released at this time.

8:10 AM

Kelowna RCMP asking people to avoid the area of Academy Way due to ongoing police incident.

Academy Way between John Hindle Drive and Acadia Street is closed.

Length of the closure not known at this time.

We'll have more information once it becomes available.