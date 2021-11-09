Update: Three men in custody after home invasions in Kelowna

Press release:

Kelowna RCMP responded to a home invasion at a residence in the 800 block Harvey Avenue at 5:08 a.m this morning.

Three armed men broke into the home and assaulted two occupants. The two occupants sustained minor injuries. Throughout the investigation, officers learned the suspects had also broke into a second residence nearby. Although there were occupants inside that residence, no one was injured.

The Kelowna RCMP with the assistance of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, located the suspects involved. Three men and two women were arrested without incident. The men are currently in police custody pending further investigation and the women have been released without charges at this time.

“This was not a random incident and all parties are known to one another,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Section – Robbery Unit. Anyone with any information on or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

At 5:08 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a home invasion at a residence.

Frontline officers from the Kelowna RCMP, along with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team established a perimeter around the residence and asked the public to avoid the area. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Harvey Avenue at Richter and Ethel Street is now reopened.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

More information will be released when it becomes available.