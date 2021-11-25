Police incident resolved peacefully
The Kelowna RCMP with the assistance of the Southeast District Critical Incident Program, resolved an on-going police incident on Gordon Drive peacefully last night.
At 4:30 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an incident at a residence in the 3000 block of Gordon Drive near KLO.
The Southeast District Emergency Response Team assisted with this incident. Some homes in the area were evacuated and others were asked to shelter in place for public safety.
At approximately 9:40 p.m., one man was apprehended.
The investigation is on-going and criminal charges may be pending.
