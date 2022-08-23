Police investigate fatal motorcycle collision in West Kelowna: speed believed to be factor

On August 20, 2022 at about 5:35 p.m. West Kelowna General Duty Officers responded to a serious single vehicle motorcycle accident in the 2100 block of Horizon Drive in West Kelowna.

Upon attendance it was determined that a motorcycle being driven by a 45-year-old Kelowna man had veered off road, striking a tree.

West Kelowna Fire was able to recover the driver from the bottom of a steep embankment where he was pronounced deceased by the EHS supervisor on scene.

Speed is considered a major factor in this crash which is still under investigation.

The man’s family have been notified and the RCMP Victim Services are providing support services.

“The Okanagan is a popular place for walking and cycling, the RCMP are reminding drivers that speed limits are for everyone’s safety” Said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer for The Kelowna RCMP.

The BC Coroners Service and the West Kelowna RCMP are lead investigators of this file.

The West Kelowna RCMP are requesting that if you witnessed the motorcycle before this crash or possibly have a dash camera recording to please call the police at (250)766-2880