iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-5°C
Instagram

Police investigate suspicious fire in downtown Pandosy alley

pandosyfire3

Kelowna RCMP and the local fire detachment are investiating a suspicious fire in a downtown alley off Pandosy St. near Bernard Ave.

Just before 4a.m. on Sunday, January 24th, crews responded to a report of a garbage bin on fire with exposure to a neighbouring business.

The fire was quickly extinguished but unfortunately it had extended into the commercial structure.

It is unclear which business was affected at this time but the location of the fire was between Simply Computing and Starbucks.

No one was inside at the time, however there was minor damage to the building and contents.


 

Pandosyfire
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175