Police investigate suspicious structure fire on 30th Avenue in Vernon

Frontline officers of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded with Vernon Fire Rescue to a structure fire on July 4th, 2023 at 2:23 am in the 2800 block of 30th Street in Vernon. When police arrived on scene, fire crews were hard at work to extinguish the blaze.

While the fire department was battling the fire, our officers canvased the area for potential witnesses or video surveillance of the incident. said Corporal Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, Based on information we learned at the scene, police are treating the fire as suspicious.

The Vernon North Okanagan Forensic Identification Section has completed the examination of the scene and police continue to investigate this incident. If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact Constable Josh Baron at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.