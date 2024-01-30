Police investigating fatal motor vehicle incident in Falkland

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident involving a child that occurred near Falkland yesterday.

On January 29th, 2024, around 4:15 p.m, frontline officers were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services who had responded to report that a 2-year old child had been struck by a vehicle on a rural property off Highway 97 near Falkland.

The critically injured child was transported to hospital but sadly did not survive, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. No words can describe how absolutely devastating this is for the family and our hearts go out to them and everyone affected by this tragedy.

Criminality is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting their own concurrent, fact finding investigation. Neither agency has additional details for release at this time.