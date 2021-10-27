Police Investigating Halloween Display

Concurrent investigations have been opened by the Kelowna RCMP and City of Kelowna Bylaws after a Confederate flag and an alleged effigy of a hanging person were spotted as part of the Halloween decorations of a residence.

“We have opened an investigation in relation to the circumstances of the effigy and the flag at that location,” says Insp. Adam MacIntosh of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are taking this incident extremely seriously and are collectively working with City By-Laws as to the appropriate course of action. These symbols only serve to fuel hatred and division and such behaviour cannot be tolerated in our community and society.”

When bylaws officers attended the residence, the alleged effigy had been removed. Kelowna RCMP officers are working to speak with the resident of the home in regards to the display and will be requesting the flag also be removed.

“The City of Kelowna is encouraged and grateful to the RCMP for following up on this terrible public display,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “There’s no place in Kelowna for this kind of racist imagery, which is hurtful to people of colour and all who cherish an inclusive community.”

No further information is being released at this time.