Vernon RCMP investigating incident involving 10-year-old at Harwood Elementary

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a report of a suspicious incident involving an individual and a 10-year-old child on the grounds of Harwood Elementary School in Vernon.

On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, around dismissal time at 2:30pm, the student was out on the school field when an unknown individual allegedly approached and grabbed the child by the arm and asked the child to go with them. The child pulled away and made their way home where they told a parent about the incident. The child was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender, older Caucasian male with grey hair wearing a brown shirt with a rip and blue jean overalls.

"Frontline officers immediately responded to the report and conducted extensive patrols for the individual, however, a suspect was not located," states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "We're continuing to conduct neighbourhood canvasses in the area and our school resource officer is engaged and working along side our partners at SD22 to ensure the safety of our students."

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or has information about this incident, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250)545-7171.