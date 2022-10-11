Police Investigating racist graffiti tagged on a middle school

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a form of hate crime and mischief to Dr. Knox Middle School over the weekend.

On October 9, 2022 Kelowna RCMP officers responded to the call and found that the suspect(s) had spray painted graffiti on the school with several racist remarks including swastikas, and references to the “N” and “F” words.

“It’s disturbing to see this kind of hate,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “There is no place in Kelowna for this lack of humanity and our investigators are working with the school to track down and identity those responsible.”

School officials are working with the RCMP to identify who is responsible and have arranged to have the graffiti painted over before students return to class on Tuesday morning.

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone in the neighbourhood of the school to come forward if they have any information or video footage from their home security systems that may lead to the perpetrators. Contact Kelowna RCMP and reference the file number 2022-63798.