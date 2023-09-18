Police investigating shooting at Vernon residential building

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after several shots were fired into a residential building in Vernon early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, around 5:50 a.m., police received multiple reports of what was believed to be gunfire in the 4000-block of 34th Street in Vernon. Frontline officers immediately responded and located evidence which confirmed several rounds had been discharged into a unit inside the residential building. The residence was occupied at the time and no injuries were reported. Witnesses described seeing a white, compact SUV fleeing the area at a high rate of speed at the time of the shooting. Police have confirmed the vehicle to be a white, 2008-2012 Ford Escape.

Around 6:20 a.m., police were notified of a vehicle fire on Buchanan Road in Coldstream. The vehicle was completely destroyed and appears to be similar to the one involved in the shooting. Investigators believe the incidents are related and are working to confirm those details.

At this point in time, all indications from the ongoing investigation suggest this was a targeted incident, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. These types of reckless acts of violence jeopardize the safety of our entire community and it’s incredibly fortunate that no one was injured.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the early morning hours of September 16th, or who has information about this incident, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file 2023-16532. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.