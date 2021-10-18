Police Investigating Suspicious Death

On October 18th, 2021 just before 7:00 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the 600-block of Bechard Road. Investigators arrived on scene where they located the body of a deceased man whose death is believed to be suspicious.

A woman was arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation and is in police custody. At this time, no charges have been laid.

Investigators have cordoned off the area and will be on scene for an undetermined period of time while they collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” states, Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “While the investigation is in its early stages, we believe that this incident is isolated in nature and the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is working with the BC Coroners Service, who is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death. No further information is being released at this time.

Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward and speak with police immediately at 250-762-3300.