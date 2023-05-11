Police investigating suspicious occurrence

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a suspicious incident that took place near an elementary school in Vernon on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, police received a report of a suspicious occurrence near an elementary school in the 4200-block of 35th Street in Vernon. Shortly after 8 a.m., police received information that a man in a brown vehicle had approached a child who was walking to school. The investigation has determined that a man in a brown vehicle called out several times trying to get the child to come over to his vehicle, even offering a gift if the child got in. The student continued walking and the child’s parent, who was nearby, noticed what was happening and went over to the vehicle. As the parent approached the vehicle, the suspect drove away from the school and out of the area. The incident was reported to police and frontline officers immediately attended and conducted patrols but were unable to locate the suspect or vehicle.

The suspect is described as a 40-50 year-old man with a moustache or goatee, wearing light brown clothing, driving an older brown station wagon type vehicle.

We are working closely in partnership with SD22 and to ensure the necessary steps are taken to keep our students safe, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The student did the right thing by recognizing and staying away from an unsafe situation. We can’t reinforce enough that establishing safe habits for interacting with strangers starts at home. Make safety conversations with your children a regular thing; it gives them confidence and helps prepare them so they know what to do if they are ever in an unsafe situation.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing to the public for their assistance. Anyone who lives or was driving in the area is being asked to check to see if they have video footage of this vehicle or the incident. If you do, or have any other information that may help with the investigation, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2023-7313