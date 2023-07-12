Police investigating suspicious occurrence

On Sunday, July 9th, 2023, around 10 p.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a suspicious occurrence in a parking lot of a business in the 2800-block of 34th St in Vernon. According to witnesses at the scene, a man in a full size grey or silver SUV drove into the parking lot, pulled a woman out of the vehicle, and then drove away. A bystander went over and checked on the unconscious woman, who was suffering an apparent drug overdose, and administered first aid until medical assistance arrived. The woman was revived at the scene and transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect driver is described as being a larger man with grey hair.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2023-11749.