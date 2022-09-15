Police locate 60-year-old Enderby man
60-year old Shane Patrick Lang, who was last seen in Vernon on September 7th, 2022, has been located safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to thank the media and the public for their assistance.
***Original***(September 9, 2021)
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Enderby resident, Shane Patrick Lang. Mr. Lang was last seen in Vernon the afternoon of September 7, 2022 and may be travelling between the two communities.
Shane Lang is described as:
- 60 years old
- 5' 7"
- 181 lbs
- Black hair
- Blue eyes
-
