Police looking for help identifying Lake Country bike thief

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: THEFT FROM PARKING GARAGE

DATE: December 1, 2022

RCMP FILE: 2022-75953 and 2022-75416

On December 1, 2022, a black GMC Terrain entered a Lake Country condo complex parking garage behind a departing vehicle. The two occupants, a male and a female, spent over an hour casing out the parkade. On December 5th the male suspect returned with a 2nd male, again waiting for a delivery person to gain entry. Once inside the parking garage they left with a GT Verb Mountain bike and a Volt Yukon 750 Ebike. They are also suspects in another Lake Country crime from December 7, 2022. Lake Country RCMP are looking to identify this male as a suspect in the thefts. If you have information, please contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net