Police looking for overnight thieves of appliances in West Kelowna

A construction site manager contacted West Kelowna RCMP on the morning of May 24th, 2023, to report an overnight theft from a Malbec Place home under construction. A truck was caught on video surveillance arriving at 4:18 AM and staying for an hour. Thieves entered through the garage and left with a Fisher gas stove and an Electrolux washer and dryer set. The suspect vehicle appears to be an older white Dodge truck with the rear driver’s side box painted black (passenger side is white). The license plate was covered.

The stolen items are:

Fisher Gas stove S/N UKV3651203

Electrolux Washer Model: ELFW7537AT, S/N 4C23604675 and S/N 4C23604684

Electrolux Dryer Model: ELFE753CAT S/N 4D24506796 and S/N 4D30102541

If you can identify the occupants of this truck or know something about this theft, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.