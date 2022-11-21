Police looking for rightful owner of significant amount of money turned into the Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is thanking a good Samaritan after she and her husband found a significant amount of money and turned it into the Kelowna detachment.

The couple reported finding the cash on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Ellis Street on October 15, 2022. She stated she waited a month before reporting the money assuming she would see something on social media.

According to the couple there were three significant piles of money on the aforementioned sidewalk, they picked up one, an unidentified man grabbed another and it is unclear what happened to the third pile. The couple described the piles laying approximately 100 yards apart from each other.

“This amount of money is an unusual find,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relation Officer with your Kelowna RCMP. “We are asking the person who may have lost it to come forward and claim it.”

To be able to make a positive claim, a person must identify the approximate value of the found money and reference file number 2022-71769.