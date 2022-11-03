Police looking for suspect in connection to incident in the Millbridge Park area.

On Tuesday November 1, 2022 Kelowna RCMP responded to a call at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the area of Millbridge Park in Kelowna.

A male was found at the scene and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male who was reported to be walking in the area at the same time as the incident. His role is currently unknown but police are interested in speaking with him.

If anyone was walking in the area around Millbridge Park bordering Ethel Street, Gordon Drive, Springfield Road and Sutherland Avenue between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning or has home security or dash cam video footage during the same time please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-68541.