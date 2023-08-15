iHeartRadio

Police looking for suspect in guitar theft


On July 20, 2023, a male entered Wentworth Music on Harvey Avenue carrying a guitar in a case.  The male spent time looking around and eventually tried out a new Taylor K24ce Builder’s Edition guitar, valued at $8400.00.  While staff members were occupied, the man swapped the guitars, leaving the old guitar behind and walking out the door with the Taylor.  Minutes later, Wentworth staff noticed the theft and saw him depart in a white 4-door Chevrolet sedan. 

If you recognize this man or can help to locate the guitar, please contact Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip through  www.crimestoppers.net    

