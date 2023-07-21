Police looking for suspect in robbery of Glenmore Drive business

On July 21, 2023, just before 5:00 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of an armed robbery which occurred at a business located in the 1000 Block of Glenmore Drive. It is reported that during the course of the robbery the male suspect brandished a hand gun.

RCMP General Duty officers and Police Dog Service, quickly flooded the area in an attempt to apprehend the suspect. Despite their efforts, the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black mask, blue jacket, with brown hair and a slim build. He was dressed in a Reebok hoodie; the upper part of the hoodie was blue, while the bottom part was black. Additionally, he was wearing grey jogger-style pants and grey running shoes.

“The Kelowna RCMP expresses deep concern for the safety of our community and would like to assure the public that we are actively searching for the suspect”, stated Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

If you witnessed any suspicious activity or saw a person matching the suspect's description in the area, or if you have dash camera recordings and have not yet spoken with the police, we urge you to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-42044.

For those who wish to remain anonymous but have valuable information to share, please consider reaching out to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net