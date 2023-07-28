Police looking for suspect involved in theft from Urban Distillery

West Kelowna RCMP members request the public’s assistance in locating thieves responsible for a theft from a West Kelowna Distillery. A large commercial aluminum hopper, valued at $7500, was taken from Urban Distilleries located at 1979 Old Okanagan Highway at 5 a.m. on July 21st, 2023.

The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000’s blue GMC extended cab pickup with chrome around the wheel wells, chrome running boards, a chrome drybox in the bed and a darker wheel on the front passenger side. The truck bears no front licence plate.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.