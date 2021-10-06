Police looking for suspects after attempted home invasion

Kelowna RCMP is seeking information after two suspects allegedly broke into a residence and threatened a woman.

On October 5th, just before 11:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a residence in the 1900-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna. The female resident reported that two unknown men had entered her apartment, threatened her and damaged property before fleeing.

“The victim, a woman in her 40’s, was uninjured by extremely shaken by the incident,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We do not believe this victim was the intended target, and the suspects may have gone to the wrong address.”

Police are looking for two suspects wearing tracksuits with hoods, gloves and non-medical masks.

If you happen to have witnessed this incident, captured it on video, or have information that may help RCMP identify and locate the suspect, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

If you want to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.crimestoppers.net