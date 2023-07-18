Police looking for van involved in hit and run of cyclist on Enterprise Way

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s help to locate a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run on Sunday July 16 just before noon.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Enterprise Way when a man was riding his bike and was struck by a white van. The driver stopped and got out of the van, spoke with witnesses briefly before getting back into his vehicle and fleeing the scene before police arrival. Police were unable to determine the license plate on the vehicle from dashcam footage provided by a witness.

The vehicle is described as;

Ford Freestar model from the mid to late 2000s

White coloured roof rack

Large dent on passenger side of the front bumper underneath the headlight

Peeling paint on the license plates

The van and driver were last seen heading westbound and failing to stop for a red light at Harvey Avenue and Spall Road. The driver is described only as a Caucasian male in his 20’s.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by responding Emergency Health Services with serious, but non-life threating injuries.

Police are asking the public who were travelling on Enterprise Way on Sunday July 16, 2023 from 11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. and who may have dashcam footage to contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-40825. If you would like to remain anonymous, witnesses can contact the Central Okanagan Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).