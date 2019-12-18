Police looking to identify male depicted in composite sketch

RCMP have located the male involved in the incident that occurred on December 1st, 2019 and have followed up with him. Criminality has not been proven and charges are not pending against the individual involved. RCMP thank the public for their assistance.

Police are still looking to identify and speak with a male from a suspicious occurrence that occurred on November 27th, 2019. The male suspect is described as tanned, possibly bald, approximately mid 40’s in age, heavier build, white bearded chin and was wearing small circular silver glasses.

The suspect’s vehicle was a blue 4-door sedan with rusted rims and squeaky brakes. The make and model of the vehicle are not currently known and the vehicle was last seen at Cougar Road and Grizzly Road in West Kelowna.

Police officers from the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident, the person involved or the vehicle is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or crimestoppers.net.