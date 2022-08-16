Police recover body of missing Surrey man from Okanagan lake

The body of missing 26-year-old man from Surrey has been recovered from Okanagan Lake.

Earlier today the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) attended the location where the male was last seen. Using an underwater drop camera, COSAR was able to locate the male victim.

Kelowna RCMP would like to thank COSAR and the Kelowna Fire Department for their assistance.

“We are all saddened by this tragic outcome and we have offered all supports available to the man’s family” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The BC Coroners Service has conducted an investigation for this file and there is no on-going criminal investigation.