Police release details of drowning near Peachland

On August 8, 2022 just after 2:00 P.M, West Kelowna RCMP and BC Ambulance were notified that a 57-year-old man from the Lower Mainland had drowned in Okanagan Lake by Peachland, B.C.

The man had been swimming in the area off 6th Street and Beach Avenue with his friends and family members when he jumped in the water on his own then never resurfaced. Approximately 30 minutes went by before his disappearance was noticed and after all attempts by the victim’s family and friends had failed to locate the man they contacted the lifeguards who took up the search. The man was successfully located.

The lifeguards brought him to the surface and immediately administered lifesaving measures. EHS attended but ultimately lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a sad time for family and friends of this gentleman and the RCMP are saddened by this unfortunate accident” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

According to the Boating BC Association two out of three drowning victims know how to swim.