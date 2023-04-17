Police release info about parking lot brawl at Rutland Tim Hortons

On April 12, 2023 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received multiple reports of a large fight involving approximately 10-20 people, at a business parking lot located at 160 Hollywood Rd N, Kelowna, BC. Police attended and have arrested four men for assault at this time. One male victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The four men were later released on assault charges with conditions and a pending court date.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking the public to come forward with any additional cell phone or dash camera video of the fight. If you witnessed the incident directly or have viewed videos of it and can identify any of the individuals involved, please contact police and reference Kelowna RCMP file 2023-19446.

Police determined that several witnesses on scene required the assistance of language experts and have secured additional language resources on site next week to assist as necessary. Investigators encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident that is reluctant to speak with police as a result of a language barrier to reconsider and come forward with their information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.