Police release information on 3 vehicle collision that shut down Trans Canada Tuesday

On December 6, 2022 at approximately 9:30 AM the Salmon Arm RCMP and Provincial ambulance attended to a call of

a collision on the Trans Canada Highway at Kangaroo Road. They were joined soon after by the Salmon Arm Fire

Department as well as Shuswap Road rescue who were cleared from the scene shortly after arriving because no

persons were trapped.

In the 3 vehicle collision a west bound semi-truck had jackknifed in the slippery conditions. The trailer blocked the 2

travel lanes. The cab of the truck came to rest in the east bound ditch. Immediately after the truck came to rest a

west bound car collided with the trailer as did a west bound pick-up truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged and

blocked the highway at that time.

The driver of the semi-truck and the driver of the west bound pick-up truck were uninjured. The driver of the west

bound car was transported to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital with injuries which were later determined to be minor

in nature.

The highway was closed from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM with an alternate route in place as the vehicles and wreckage was

removed from the lanes of travel.