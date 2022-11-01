Police release more information on missing Kelowna man believed to be in Vernon

(Additional information is bolded for clarity)

The Kelowna RCMP in partnership with the Vernon RCMP are working together to assist in finding missing person Dillon Angle.

The 32-year old male was reported missing on Wednesday October 19, 2022 after his abandoned white 2019 Cadillac XT5 was discovered in Vernon in the 8100 block of Tronson Road.

Mr. Angle was reported missing by his family and they are concerned for his safety. He has not been in communication with his family which is very unusual. He has been known to live a high-risk lifestyle which includes addiction issues.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Dillon Angle. If you have information which may help to locate him, including video surveillance or dash camera footage from the Tronson Road area in Vernon on October 19th, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference Kelowna File 2022-65917 or call the Vernon Detachment at (250) 545-7171 and reference Vernon File 2022-18893.