Police respond to report of gun in downtown Kelowna: discovered to be fake

On June 21, 2023 at approximately 11:30 a.m., City of Kelowna security personnel observed a male wearing a bandana on his head and carrying what looked like a handgun concealed on his person. Security immediately alerted the RCMP and observed the male enter Kerry Park where he remained until police arrival.

Provided the seriousness of this report in an extremely public area, numerous frontline units including the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services attended quickly and safely took the male into custody.

Investigation revealed that the male who is experiencing homelessness and suffers from a variety of issues, purchased a replica BB handgun from a downtown tactical store, opened it and decided to carry it around. “While no criminal offence has technically taken place here although arguably very close, these are extremely concerning sets of circumstances that could have ended very differently” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP MRO.

RCMP officers released the male without charges and assisted him in receiving some of the assistance he requires. The replica handgun has been seized and will be submitted for destruction citing public safety concerns.

“Fortunately we have vigilant local security in our downtown core and proficient officers who resolved this report quickly and safely. Thank you to the members of the public who cooperated with police during this dynamic situation” Cpl. Michael Gauthier.