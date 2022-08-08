iHeartRadio

Police respond to shots fired in Okanagan Falls

On August 6, 2022 at approximately 10 p.m, Penticton RCMP received a report of shots fired at in Okanagan Falls, BC.

Officers respond and located one female victim suffering from serious injuries who was transported to hospital.

With the assistance of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team a male suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

It is believed that the two were known to each other and there is no further risk to the public.

