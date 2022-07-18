Police respond to weekend drowning reported on Wood Lake near Lake Country

Officers from the Lake Country and Kelowna RCMP detachments responded Saturday (July 16) at about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a drowning incident on Wood Lake .

Mounties say the preliminary investigation indicated a man drowned trying to assist another person in the water. According to witnesses, several other boaters located the two men in distress. One man was rescued with a life jacket but unfortunately the second male, who was brought back to the Oyama boat launch to meet first responders, died. The BC Coroner Services who attended the scene, continue the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man”, says Corporal Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment. “We want to commend the people that assisted with the rescue efforts. Wearing and having easy access to life jackets made a significant difference in the outcome of this tragic event.”

