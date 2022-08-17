Police say one man arrested after altercation with box cutter: second suspect yet to be identified

Kelowna RCMP General Duty Officers along with the BC Ambulance Service were dispatched to the 300 Block of Queens Way after a report that a man had suffered serious injuries as a result of an altercation with two other men just before 2:00 A.M. Tuesday.

The victim who is known to police was bleeding heavily from a deep slash wound across his face. The man was uncooperative and even refused to identify himself or provide a statement.

The man was transported to KGH where he received treatment for his injuries which included a damaged artery. The man is expected to survive but will require further surgery later today.

The Officers followed a blood trail which led them to the Steward Park washroom area where this assault took place.

Surveillance captured the two suspects flee. One suspect rode away on a bike while the second suspect is seen leaving in a vehicle.

Officers were able to identify one of the suspects who is also well known to police in Kelowna. This man was located a few blocks away where he was arrested for assault and transported to Kelowna Cells for court.

“This once again demonstrates the challenges officers face when dealing with street entrenched individuals who suffer with mental health and substance use challenges” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Kelowna RCMP are still attempting to identify the second suspect and are asking for the publics assistance. If you witnessed this altercation or have dash cam video from around that time you are asked to either call the Kelowna RCMP non- emergency number at (250)762-3300 or you can report anonymously with the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers 1-(800) 222-TIPS (4477).

RCMP believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for the safety of others.