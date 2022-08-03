Police say shooting is gang related

Police say a shooting incident that has left one man fighting for his life, was gang related.

It happened late Tuesday night outside the Shell gas station at the corner of KLO and Benvoulin Road.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed the victim was from the lower mainland and that an "unidentified associate" took the shooting victim to the Kelowna General hospital around 10 p.m. The hospital was placed on lockdown given that police say the shooting is connected to individuals well known to police.

The victim is not expected to survive his injuries.

The individual who dropped the victim off at hospital has not been identified. Nor has a suspect been identified.

The Kelowna RCMP are asking that if anyone has dash cam recordings or was a witness to this incident to please contact them at 1-877-987-8477.