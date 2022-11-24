Police searching for antique Esso gas pump stolen in Spallumcheen

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating the theft of an antique Esso gas pump from a property in Spallumcheen.

The theft occurred on a rural property on Powerhouse Road sometime during the night of November 18th, 2022. The antique Esso gas pump is a faded green/grey in colour and is worth approximately $1000.

The item is unique and has sentimental value to the family, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We’re hoping that someone will come forward with information that will assist us in getting it back to the rightful owner.

Anyone with information about this theft or the location of the item is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546-3028. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.