Police Searching for Missing 12-year-old

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing girl.

Kylie Carlson was last seen October 25, 2021 in West Kelowna. Police are concerned for Kylie's well-being and family report that it is out of character for her.

Description of Kylie:

12 years old;

5 ft 4 in (162 cm);

slim build;

brown eyes;

long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing:

black pants;

dark hoody;

backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kylie Carlson is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).