iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Police Searching for Missing 12-year-old

82925_Kylie_CarlsonThumbnail

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing girl.

Kylie Carlson was last seen October 25, 2021 in West Kelowna. Police are concerned for Kylie's well-being and family report that it is out of character for her.

Description of Kylie:

  • 12 years old;
  • 5 ft 4 in (162 cm);
  • slim build;
  • brown eyes;
  • long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing:

  • black pants;
  • dark hoody;
  • backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kylie Carlson is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175