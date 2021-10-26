Police Searching for Missing 12-year-old
West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing girl.
Kylie Carlson was last seen October 25, 2021 in West Kelowna. Police are concerned for Kylie's well-being and family report that it is out of character for her.
Description of Kylie:
- 12 years old;
- 5 ft 4 in (162 cm);
- slim build;
- brown eyes;
- long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing:
- black pants;
- dark hoody;
- backpack.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kylie Carlson is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).