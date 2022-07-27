iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
35°C
Instagram

Police searching for missing 22 year old man from Vernon

88829_Zachary_Burton_small (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident, 22-year-old Zachary Burton. Police say he was last seen in Vernon on monday afternoon. RCMP and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Burton is described as:

  • 5 ' 11" 
  • 175 lbs 
  • Dirty blonde hair
  • Brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Zachary Burton, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175