Police searching for missing 22 year old man from Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident, 22-year-old Zachary Burton. Police say he was last seen in Vernon on monday afternoon. RCMP and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Burton is described as:

5 ' 11"

175 lbs

Dirty blonde hair

Brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Zachary Burton, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).