Police searching for missing 22 year old man from Vernon
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident, 22-year-old Zachary Burton. Police say he was last seen in Vernon on monday afternoon. RCMP and his family are concerned for his well-being.
Burton is described as:
- 5 ' 11"
- 175 lbs
- Dirty blonde hair
- Brown eyes.
If you have seen or heard from Zachary Burton, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
