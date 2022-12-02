Police searching for missing 30-year-old male last seen in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 30-year old Tyler James Quinn who was last seen on November 27th, 2022 at the location he had been staying in Vernon.

Tyler Quinn is described as:

Caucasian

30-years old

5’09"

Slim build

Brown hair

Note: The attached photo was taken in 2017.

Police are concerned for Tyler's health and well-being and it is reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler Quinn is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.