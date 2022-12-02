Police searching for missing 30-year-old male last seen in Vernon
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 30-year old Tyler James Quinn who was last seen on November 27th, 2022 at the location he had been staying in Vernon.
Tyler Quinn is described as:
- Caucasian
- 30-years old
- 5’09"
- Slim build
- Brown hair
Note: The attached photo was taken in 2017.
Police are concerned for Tyler's health and well-being and it is reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler Quinn is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
-
Porch pirates are a real concernPolice says, be cautious with your deliveries.
-
Man survives wild ride in back of West Kelowna garbage truckOn December 1, 2022 at 5:40 a.m. West Kelowna Fire Department (WKFD) requested RCMP assistance when a male was found trapped inside a garbage truck in the 2100 block of Louie Drive.
-
Rockets assistant captain Andrew Cristall gets CHL's November team of the month nodThe Canadian Hockey League announced the November edition of the CHL Team of the Month for the 2022-23 regular season.
-
Kelowna residents invited by city to name new giant snow blowerChoose the winning name and you’ll forever share in the glory of the machine’s awesome snow-clearing power.
-
Trying to keep the vulnerable out of the cold: City of Kelowna starts warming bus pilot programA 24-passenger bus will be parked overnight at Kelowna’s designated outdoor sheltering site, providing a safe place for people sheltering outside to warm up as temperatures dip.
-
Okanagan college hoping to fill gaps left in tourism industryThe 17-week online course is followed by nine weeks of work experience in the students’ local community.
-
Popular stomach ache remedy Tums recalls lot of peppermint flavoured tabletsSome tablets were found to contain fragments of fibreglass and other material, including paper and aluminum foil.
-
Wiinter snowstorms prompt BC Transit to remind users of service delays.As winter weather continues throughout the province, BC Transit is reminding customers that they may experience some delays, detours or even cancellations when road conditions become challenging.
-
RCMP want to remind drivers to keep vehicles secure during holiday seasonA vehicle is broken into every 12 minutes in British Columbia