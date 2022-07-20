iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
23°C
Instagram

Police searching for missing Enderby senior: Found

rcmp

UPDATE:

Missing Enderby resident, 84-year old Marie Tujik, has been located safe and well.  The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance. 

ORIGINAL:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing Enderby resident, 84-year-old Marie Tujik. 

Ms Tujik was last seen Tuesday (July 19) morning around 10:45 a.m., in front of City Hall in Enderby on Cliff Avenue.  She has not been seen since and police and family members are concerned for her wellbeing.

Ms Tujik is described as:

  • 5’4” 
  • slim build
  • short grey/white hair and blue eyes  
  •  last seen wearing a dark coloured wide brimmed summer hat and a yellow skirt 

 

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175