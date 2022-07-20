Police searching for missing Enderby senior: Found

UPDATE:

Missing Enderby resident, 84-year old Marie Tujik, has been located safe and well. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing Enderby resident, 84-year-old Marie Tujik.

Ms Tujik was last seen Tuesday (July 19) morning around 10:45 a.m., in front of City Hall in Enderby on Cliff Avenue. She has not been seen since and police and family members are concerned for her wellbeing.

Ms Tujik is described as: