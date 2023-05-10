Police searching for missing Kelowna man: "high risk"
The Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old, Aaron FLEUR DE LYS. Aaron was last seen at 9:00 p.m. on May 8th, 2023 in the 1800 Block of Pandosy St.
It is believed that Aaron may be suffering from a medical condition which could put him in danger. Aaron is not believed to be a danger to the public however his recent behaviour has caused concern for friends and family regarding his personal wellbeing.
Aaron FLEUR DE LYS is described as a Caucasian man, stands 5'11", 170lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. There is no current clothing description.
Aaron may have access to his vehicle, a silver Dodge Journey, bearing BCLP# SP029V, with missing front bumper.
If you are Aaron or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call 911 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-24919.
