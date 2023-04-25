Police searching for vandal after defacing multiple downtown Kelowna businesses

On April 21, 2023 the Kelowna RCMP received a complaint from the property manager of a business located in the 2600 Block of Pandosy St to report someone had scratched some of the windows belonging to their business. Police attended and observed two windows had been scratched or etched with a tool and in the shape of what appears to be a "tag".

submitted by RCMP

Soon after this call, the officer was advised of a second caller with similar circumstances at a business in the 2900 Block of Pandosy St. While on-route to then second location, the officer observed the same tagging on multiple business in the area. It was determined that approximately 30 businesses in total had sustained similar damage.

This is unacceptable and costly vandalism that can take a large financial toll on small businesses”, said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Officers will conduct an extensive video canvass to try and identify who is responsible, and most importantly charge them appropriately.”

The RCMP are also asking the public and local business to check their video surveillance in the late hours of April 20 to the early morning of April 22, 2023 or if you have any information or, know the suspect in the attached photo, please call (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-21153. If your business was also affected by this incident and you have yet to report it, you are also asked to please do so immediately.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net