Police seek assistance locating missing person

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, 32-year old, Cody Alan MacDonald. MacDonald was last seen in Vernon on December 18th, 2023 and police and family members are concerned for his well-being.

Cody Alan MacDonald is described as:

32 years old;

5 ft 10 in (178 cm);

141 lbs (64 kg);

Brown hair;

Brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Cody MacDonald, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).