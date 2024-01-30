Police seek assistance locating missing person

iHeartRadio
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, 32-year old, Cody Alan MacDonald. MacDonald was last seen in Vernon on December 18th, 2023 and police and family members are concerned for his well-being.

Cody Alan MacDonald is described as:

  • 32 years old;
  • 5 ft 10 in (178 cm);
  • 141 lbs (64 kg);
  • Brown hair;
  • Brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Cody MacDonald, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

