Police seek help in locating wanted parolee

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 47-year old Robin Sterling John Bousquet. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating the conditions of his parole and police have information that Bousquet may be in the North Okanagan area.

Robin Bousquet is described as:

5’8"

144 lbs

Brown/Grey Hair

Brown eyes

Robin Bousquet should be considered VIOLENT and should not be approached. If you locate him, call your local police immediately.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Robin Bousquet, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.