Police seek to identify suspect vehicle with new photos

On December 8, 2023 at 7:59pm Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle was travelling westbound on 5th Ave SW, and struck the victim at 3 St SW. The victim, a woman in her 40’s, was transported to hospital by ambulance with significant non-life threatening injuries.

Salmon Arm RCMP have obtained new footage with a clearer picture of the suspect vehicle

Salmon Arm RCMP are actively investigating this incident and are requesting the driver to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP.

Anyone who can identify the suspect vehicle, or has video footage of the incident or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 and reference file 2023-7627.