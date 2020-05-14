Police seek witnesses to a serious crash in late April

On April 25th, 2020 just after 11:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road.

Police believe that a green Chevrolet Malibu was travelling northbound along Cooper Road, when it was struck by a black GMC Yukon reportedly headed eastbound on Harvey Avenue. Early indicators suggest that the driver of the GMC Yukon failed to stop for a red light at the intersection.

The driver of the GMC SUV attempted to depart the collision scene southbound on Cooper Road, but didn’t get far before his vehicle became disabled. He was located in the immediate vicinity and taken into police custody a short time later.

The RCMP full investigative findings will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge assessment.

The driver, and lone occupant, of the Malibu was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with serious injuries. He has since been released from hospital and continues to recover from his injuries.

“We believe there are several witnesses who haven’t yet come forward,” says Sgt. Mark Booth, unit commander for the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section. “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward to speak with our investigators.”

If you witnessed this crash, or you have any information please contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.