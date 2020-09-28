Police seek witnesses to motorcycle fatality in Peachland

Press release from BC RCMP Traffic Services on September 28, 2020:

Police in the Central Okanagan community of Peachland are looking for witnesses to a collision between a motorcycle and pickup truck that occurred on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at approximately 12:10 PM on Highway 97 at Hardy Street in that community.



A red Chevrolet pickup entered Highway 97 from Hardy Street and was struck by a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle with a lone rider, a man in his forties, who was killed as a result. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.



Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) in Kelowna has assumed conduct of the investigation and is seeking additional witnesses, including anyone that may have dash camera video of the collision or the driving behaviour of the southbound motorcycle prior to the crash.



Anyone with information about this collision, including any dash camera video is asked to contact COTS in Kelowna at 250-491-5354 or email: Samantha.Audley@rcmp-grc.gc.ca