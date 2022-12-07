Police seize drugs and arrest four at residence in Vernon

During the morning of November 30, 2022, officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2800-block of 40th Street in Vernon.

The warrant, obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, came as the result of an investigation that began several weeks ago following police observations and complaints from the public about large numbers of people coming and going from the location. At the time the warrant was executed, police located 12 people inside the residence. Four individuals were arrested for variety of reasons including an outstanding arrest warrant, breach of release conditions, and drug related offences. During their search of the residence, officers found a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription pills, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

"Our investigators are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of prescription pills being found in the possession of drug traffickers, and the seizure of over 2400 pills in this case, is shocking and very concerning," states Sergeant David Evans of the Targeted Policing Unit.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were released from custody pending a future court date and both face potential drug trafficking charges.