Police seize drugs, cash, and weapons from 4 Vernon residences

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit executed consecutive search warrants at 4 residences on 24th Avenue in Vernon on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, shortly after 10 a.m., officers from The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit, with support of frontline officers, descended upon four separate properties in the 3000-block of 24th Avenue to execute three search warrants obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).



In each of the residences, police located undisclosed quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine, cash, several edged weapons, a firearm, and items consistent with the trafficking of illicit drugs.