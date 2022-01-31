Police Service Dog Jak apprehends man with a knife

A man was apprehended by Police Service Dog Jak after he threatened employees with a knife at a business on Enterprise Way.

On January 26th, 2022 at 7:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP officers were called to a business in the 2000-block of Enterprise Way after two employees had confronted a man for stealing items from a truck. The man threatened the employees with a knife and fled the area on foot.

Frontline officers with assistance from Police Service Dog Jak and his handler, searched the area and apprehended the suspect without incident. During the investigation, officers seized a loaded handgun from the suspect.

29-year-old Kole Charlton was remanded into custody and numerous charges will be recommended under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including:

Theft Under $5000.00

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a weapon while knowing unauthorized

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a firearm contrary to order x2

Fail to comply with probation order x6

Fail to comply with release order

Possession of a controlled substance

“Thankfully no one was injured during this incident,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “We appreciate that the employees called us immediately and our officers were able to respond and safely take the suspect into custody as incidents such as this can be unpredictable.”